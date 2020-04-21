PANDEMIC UPDATE: North Texas Business Leaders Join Forces to Help Businesses Fight the Spread of COVID-19

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based green recycling leader Service Waste, Inc. is partnering with facility maintenance leader Advantage Facility Services (AFS) to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Texas.

Service Waste Founder and President Bob Dunlap stated, "We do business with many industry leading companies. With Governor Abbott's plan to reopen Texas' economy, we want to help our customers keep their physical plants and employees safe and COVID-free. Partnering with another industry frontrunner like Advantage will allow us to offer these critical disinfection services to our customers."

Advantage Facility Services' General Manager Doug Shelton said, "We are excited to partner with a large, established company like Service Waste. Our cutting-edge technology combined with EPA-registered, food-safe chemicals and our 26 years of industry experience allow us to help any business protect their workers and customers."

Mr. Shelton continued, "Business owners, property managers, and office administrators are facing an unprecedented number of challenges for their businesses, most importantly, their staff and customers' environment. AFS' electrostatic disinfection treatments are crucial to killing COVID-19 virus within 60 seconds, stopping the virus dead in its tracks at your place of business."

The SBA (Small Business Administration), states there are 2.6 Million small businesses in the State of Texas. Currently, only 2% of those businesses have had their property or office properly disinfected for the COVID-19 virus.

Advantage Facility Services (AFS) is one of DFW's leading facility service providers with a focus on commercial janitorial services. AFS offers critical electrostatic disinfection treatments to disinfect your properties, keeping your tenants and visitors safe while providing peace of mind during this COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit http://www.afs-texas.com .

