PANDORA Jewelry & The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes, Presented By Chase, Announce PANDORA As The Official Jewelry Partner For The Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANDORA Jewelry and The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, have announced that for the second consecutive year, PANDORA will be the Official Jewelry Partner of The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Expanding upon the successful 2017 inaugural year of the partnership, PANDORA has created two seasonal mementos, 'Radio City Music Hall Charm and Ceramic Box' and a limited edition '2018 Exclusive Holiday Charm and Ornament Gift Set,' which was inspired by the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. As part of the partnership, PANDORA will again host an exciting pop-up activation within Radio City Music Hall during the show's run from November 9, 2018 – January 1, 2019 where the exclusive merchandise will be sold for audiences attending the Christmas Spectacular as well as at Radio City's Sixth Avenue Store.

"The Christmas Spectacular holds a special place in the hearts of many during the holiday season, much like the feeling of finding that perfect piece of jewelry as a gift for a loved one," said Laurie McDonald, General Manager, PANDORA U.S.A. "Whether you're attending for the first time or have fond memories of going in the past, we're excited to continue creating and being a part of these wonderful moments that last forever."

The '2018 Exclusive Holiday Charm and Ornament Gift Set', is a limited-edition Christmas ornament and charm for fans who are looking to add some extra Rockettes inspired glamour and sparkle to their holiday season. Inspired by a Rockettes costume, the silver base features stripes of white enamel inlaid with cubic zirconia gems and is topped with a delicate bow. Presented in an exquisitely designed matching holiday ornament, it makes for a beautiful and sophisticated keepsake. The exclusive gift set is currently available for purchase at PANDORA authorized retailers, on the PANDORA ecommerce website, at PANDORA's Radio City Music Hall pop-up and at Radio City's Sixth Avenue Store.

Alongside the giftset, the 'Radio City Music Hall Charm and Ceramic Box' pays tribute to musical history with its one-of-a-kind charm and symphony of details. Made of sterling silver, a line of Radio City Rockettes around the edges of the charm display their signature eye-high kicks. The charm features Christmas colors, with a pop of green depicted in a Christmas tree beside the whimsical writing of 'Music Hall' inscribed in red. Lined with cubic zirconia gems along the top and bottom circumference, it is both understated and distinct, coming in a stunning ceramic case featuring a design reminiscent of the iconic Radio City Music Hall during the holiday season. The 'Radio City Music Hall Charm and Ceramic Box' will be sold exclusively at Radio City Music Hall's pop-up shop and Radio City's Sixth Avenue Store, as well as at select PANDORA stores throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, the one of a kind PANDORA pop-up activation will return, held within the Grand Lounge at Radio City Music Hall throughout the 2018 run of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Audiences attending the beloved holiday production will find select offerings from the PANDORA Jewelry Winter Collection, in addition to the '2018 Exclusive Holiday Charm and Ornament Gift Set' and the 'Radio City Music Hall Charm and Ceramic Box,' available for purchase.

"We are excited to embark on the second year of our partnership with PANDORA Jewelry and enhance their presence even more this holiday season throughout Radio City," said Victoria Parker, Executive Vice President, productions, The Madison Square Garden Company. "We are thrilled to feature as part of our merchandise selection the limited-edition PANDORA products inspired by the glamour of the Rockettes to our more than one million audience members that come to the production. PANDORA will also be featured in the show as the Rockettes grace the Great Stage in our brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," in all new costumes that will be accessorized with sparkling PANDORA-inspired earrings."

Outside of the exclusive pieces from the partnership, PANDORA Jewelry's Winter Collection has something for everyone on the list. Consumers can shop an array of customizable earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and even limited-edition gift sets online and in-stores, including:

Luminous Ice Necklace Gift Set: A sterling silver chain featuring a bedazzling baguette-cut pendant with matching earrings that can be worn anytime, anywhere

A sterling silver bracelet with a layered dangle charm glittering with clear stones and blue enamel. Two shimmering elegance clips help to secure the bracelet styling while adding sparkle and detail

To view the PANDORA Winter collection, visit www.pandora.net . Connect with us and join the conversation via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using hashtag, #PANDORAGift

About PANDORA Jewelry

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 27,700 people worldwide of whom more than 14,000 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewelry. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2017, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams -- the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and one of the leading North American esports organizations, Counter Logic Gaming. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces outdoor festivals, including New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Ticket Information

Performances of the 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® begin November 9, 2018 and run through January 1, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall®. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0007 or Radio City's Box Office (50th St. & Avenue of the Americas). Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices include a $6.00 per ticket facility charge. Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster are subject to service charges. For Groups 20+, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115. Visit www.rockettes.com/christmas for more information. Guided tours of Radio City Music Hall are available daily. For more information, visit www.radiocity.com/tours or call 212-465-6000; ext. 0.

