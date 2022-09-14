Panel Event with the U.S. and Global Cement and Concrete Industry to be Held at 2022 New York Climate Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Cement Association (PCA) President and CEO Mike Ireland alongside Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), will host a hybrid panel event during New York Climate Week, with attendance available either in-person or online.

Industry leaders, as well as Selwin Hart, Special Advisor to UN Secretary General for Climate Action and Just Transition, will discuss the progress and next steps for the cement-concrete industry to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. (Read more about PCA's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality here.) The panelists also will address specific policies that are vital in building a green, net zero concrete future, as well as showcase the tools available to stakeholders and policymakers worldwide. Following the event, Mr. Ireland will be available for questions and one-on-one interviews, as will Sean O'Neill, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at PCA. Participants can also tune into the event virtually.

WHERE: Blender Event Space, 135 Madison Avenue, or join us online. Register here.

WHEN: 11:00 AM ET Tuesday, September 20, 2022

WHO:

Keynote - Selwin Hart , Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations for Climate Action and Just Transition

, Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations for Climate Action and Just Transition Jan Jenisch , CEO, Holcim - and President, Global Cement and Concrete Association

, CEO, Holcim - and President, Global Cement and Concrete Association Thomas Guillot , CEO, Global Cement and Concrete Association

, CEO, Global Cement and Concrete Association Ron Henley , President, GCC America and Chairman, Portland Cement Association

, President, GCC America and Chairman, Portland Cement Association Filiberto Ruiz , President and CEO, Votorantim Cimentos North America and Vice Chairman, Portland Cement Association

, President and CEO, Votorantim Cimentos North America and Vice Chairman, Portland Cement Association Mike Ireland , President and CEO, Portland Cement Association

, President and CEO, Portland Cement Association María José García, Executive Director, Federación Interamericana del Cemento (FICEM)

REGISTER: Registration can be found here.

