PANERA ANNOUNCES NEW TOASTED BAGUETTES - THREE DELICIOUS SANDWICHES BUILT ON THEIR CLASSIC FRENCH BAGUETTE

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread announces the launch of three new sandwiches , Toasted Baguettes, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide on January 12. Available in three crave-worthy options, new Toasted Baguettes feature Panera's iconic baguette packed with generous flavor. The three new delicious and hand-crafted Toasted Baguette flavor offerings—Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella and Smoky Buffalo Chicken—mark the first time Panera has created a sandwich on its signature French baguette. Plus, MyPanera members will receive early access to Toasted Baguettes now through January 11*. The launch of Toasted Baguettes builds on Panera's top selling sandwich category.

Panera creates The Familiar, Made FantasticTM by adding an extra touch to make delicious food that guests can feel great about eating – and new Toasted Baguettes are no exception. The abundant sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax) and are freshly prepared with Clean ingredients in three bold and fresh recipes, including:

Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew™ peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette

Peppadew™ peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt: Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt: Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions and Buffalo sauce on Panera's signature baguette

"At Panera, our chefs and bakers know that our iconic Panera baguette is beloved by our guests as a side to our many soups, salads and entrees – so, what better way to deliver a new craveable innovation than by using it for a sandwich filled with bold and fresh flavors?" said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer, Panera Bread. "Toasting our baguette sandwiches gives the perfect blend of crunchy crust with a pillowy-soft center that makes it easy to take the perfect bite, and we're excited to offer our guest three delicious flavors to enjoy."

Panera Wants To Keep You EXTRA Toasty This Winter

To celebrate the new Toasted Baguette sandwiches, Panera wants to keep customers extra toasty by giving away free Toasted Baguettes sandwiches in some of the coldest U.S. cities. Starting January 17 through January 22, if temperatures hit 32 degrees or below in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington, DC or Chicago, Panera will drop a code for a FREE Toasted Baguette sandwich on local digital billboards including New York City's famous Time Square marquee. Plus, in Chicago – Panera will be making the promo code drop in the actual snow. Follow along on Panera's social channels for real time updates**.

"Following last year's extremely successful launch of Chef's Chicken Sandwich, the launch of Toasted Baguettes is the next phase of our sandwich strategy" said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "Our Toasted Baguettes take inspiration from the best cafes in Europe, with fresh and Clean ingredients that define Panera's food with a heavy emphasis on both abundance and value for our guests."

For more information or to order your Toasted Baguette today, visit www.PaneraBread.com .

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals .

As of December 27, 2022 there were 2,112 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

