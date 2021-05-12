PANGAIA partners with EON to launch digital passports in its products, driving transparency and circularity across the industry

The digital passports, which are printed directly onto PANGAIA care labels, unlock a bespoke digital experience when scanned by a customer's phone. Designed to simulate the user-experience of social media platforms, the experience takes the customer on a journey from the product's origin through to its purchase, transportation and aftercare. This includes provenance information and mapping of the dyeing, production and distribution facilities. Whilst PANGAIA already takes steps to report on its products' impact and sustainability credentials, the digital passports will, for the first time, bring together all product-specific data into one place in a fun and engaging way for the consumer.

The digitized product experience will enable PANGAIA to update their customers in real-time as the breadth of their impact reporting evolves. For example, carbon and water impact data could be added retrospectively to a digital passport if the results of a full Life Cycle Assessment were pending. Currently, PANGAIA is on track to complete Lifecycle Assessments on 80% of its products by 2022.

As PANGAIA is still at the start of its own circularity journey, digital passports are also helping bridge the gap until the brand can offer customers a fully circular model. As well as being a signal of authenticity, visibility around lifecycle data and aftercare guidance will encourage current and future owners to extend the life of their products and keep them in circulation at the highest value possible, for longer. By providing digital passports and leveraging EON's CircularID™ Protocol, PANGAIA is also paving the way for a more circular textile industry. Pioneered by EON, the Protocol is working to ensure that circular resale, recycling and sorting partners can access the data they need to identify, steward and manage products and materials from one product lifecycle to the next.

PANGAIA will debut digital passports in its Horizon t-shirt collection, launching Thursday 13 May 2021. Product landing pages will feature dedicated icons and messaging to increase consumer awareness around the digital passports and dedicated customers emails will re-target customers to encourage user adoption. Throughout 2021, PANGAIA will be rolling out digital passports in phases across new and existing product categories, with new lines being added on a bi-monthly basis.

