Pango Group Announces New Escrow Company, AV Escrow

LANCASTER, Calif., June 17, 2020



Over the decades, Pango Group has consistently looked for new areas to expand its services into, helping to live out its mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve.

As of today, June 17, AV Escrow, will open its doors for service.

"We are beyond excited to join forces with people who understand the community and local market. They live and work in the area and are actively involved in Antelope Valley real estate. We are incredibly grateful to be able to serve clients and be a part of this community," said Jeff Russell, President of Pango Group.

The AV Escrow office is located at 44140 20th Street West, Suite 107 in Lancaster, CA. The company will provide escrow services to clients in the areas of residential purchases, commercial purchases, refinances, new construction, and more.

"I am thrilled that our organization has found people who represent our mission, values, and vision. I know that this company will do amazing things for its people, partners, and community, so we can't wait to see what the future brings," shared Jeff.

You can learn more about AV Escrow by visiting their website www.avescrow.com.

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes California Elite Escrow, Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, AV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego, and owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve has been an integral part of its success. Most recently, it was named one of the Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row in Los Angeles.

