Panhandle Northern Railroad Company Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donation to Borger Fire Department

The 2020 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipients on the PNR are Agrium US, Brenntag Southwest, Chevron Phillips, Orion Engineered Carbons, Phillips 66 Company, Tokai Carbon CB and Van Waters & Rogers. A $1,000 contribution was made in the name of each company.

"At OmniTRAX, safety is our top priority each day, so we are proud to recognize our local shipping partners that have earned spotless shipping safety records," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "We honor their commitment to safety by making a community donation to our first responders from the Borger Fire Department that are dedicated to keeping the Borger community safe."

Borger Fire Department Chief Bob Watson said, "The Borger Fire Department has a great relationship with the Panhandle Northern Railroad and OmniTRAX. We share the common goal of community safety and this generous donation will help us serve Borger by keeping our community safe."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX