PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced that its Board of Directors, at its Oct. 24, 2018, meeting, approved a payment of the regular 4 cents per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 6, 2018, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2018.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City based Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and gas properties on its mineral and leasehold acreage, with its principal properties located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

Related Links

http://www.panhandleoilandgas.com

