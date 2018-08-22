PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

News provided by

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

14:39 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced that its Board of Directors, at its Oct. 24, 2018, meeting, approved a payment of the regular 4 cents per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 6, 2018, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2018.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City based Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and gas properties on its mineral and leasehold acreage, with its principal properties located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

Related Links

http://www.panhandleoilandgas.com

Also from this source

22 Aug, 2018, 17:01 ET PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Closing of Mineral...

20 Aug, 2018, 11:53 ET PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

News provided by

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

14:39 ET