PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Release Date

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it plans to release results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral and leasehold acreage-focused capital allocator seeking the highest per share returns while maintaining a conservative net leverage ratio to ensure survivability and prosperity in all business and mineral commodity price cycles. The capital allocation tools include: (i) selective participation in working interest wells on its existing holdings in the highest quality, low-risk projects that are projected to exceed corporate return thresholds; (ii) aggressive leasing of its mineral holdings outside of areas of potential working interest participation; (iii) acquisition of mineral acreage, in the cores of resource plays, with substantial undeveloped opportunities that meet or exceed our corporate return threshold; (iv) divestiture of minerals with limited optionality and mineral rights when the amount negotiated exceeds our projected total value; (v) payment of quarterly dividends, with optionality for special dividends when available capital exceeds operational requirements and has no other higher shareholder return option for an extended time period; and (vi) repurchase of common shares when the share price trades at a material discount to the Company's estimated intrinsic value.

Panhandle's principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

