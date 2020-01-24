PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND HOST EARNINGS CALL ON FEB. 5, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 5, 2020. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 844-407-9500 (domestic) or 862-298-0850 (international).

The news release and live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.panhandleoilandgas.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the access code 57231. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.panhandleoilandgas.com in the "Investors" section.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

