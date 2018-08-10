PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23 on Aug. 21st in Denver

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at Enercom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23 on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Denver, Colo., at the Westin Denver Downtown. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT). The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.enercominc.com or a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City based Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and gas properties on its mineral and leasehold acreage, with its principal properties located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and New Mexico. www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

