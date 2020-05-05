Panhandle To Begin Negotiations With 2011-2 Bondholders

CANYON, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panhandle Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc. (the "Authority") will commence discussions with one or more institutional holders of the Bonds which may lead to soliciting their consent to an early redemption of the Bonds. Following such discussions, the Authority may launch a formal solicitation for the majority consent necessary to approve the required amendment to the indenture securing the Bonds. Any formal solicitation will only be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of a Consent Solicitation Statement which will be forwarded to the Bondholders.

There can be no assurance that the Authority would reach an understanding with the institutional holders(s) or that the Bonds ultimately would be retired.

Contact: Tom Long, [email protected]

