Pani Personalizes Your Drinking Water With The Pani Source Smart Water System

With both the commercial and philanthropic success of the Pani Smart Water Monitor, the introduction of Pani Source continues to further the brand's mission to increase potable water access for the 1.2 billion people in water-stricken communities around the globe, while reducing the world's dependency on single-use plastic. Simultaneously, the Pani Source is delivering a new consumer experience in a post-pandemic reality, where people are making healthier food/beverage choices, and brands are re-imagining the retail supply chain model as more people are making their food and drinks at home.

"Most of us drink a few glasses of water a day, for almost every day that we've been alive. It's usually an unremarkable experience that we don't think too much about. The mundane oftentimes lulls you into complacency. Six months ago, we set out to re-imagine this ordinary experience. Combining lessons learned from my water volunteer trip in Nepal, with the philosophy that Mother Nature knows best, we set out to make drinking water an extra-ordinary experience. Today, I'm super excited to share with you Pani Source Smart Water System, a water filtration, re-mineralization, and personalization product that will change the way people drink water at home," said Allen Tsai, Founder and CEO at Pani.

The Pani Source is a category-creator that is innovating at the intersection of technology, health, wellness, and sustainability. Not only is it the world's first tech-enabled water personalization platform, it's also overflowing with practical features useful on every kitchen counter:

Multiple pod slots allow you to mix-and-match three different pods to create a truly personal and unique drinking experience.

Pod housing is re-usable and machine washable. Compostable replacement pods are formulated to last 25-30 servings, further avoiding waste created by the likes of single-use pods popularized by existing coffee machines.

An innovative three-stage filtration process removes up to 99% of contaminants like lead, chlorine, mercury, pesticides, and bio-contaminants.

Activated Carbon : Removes chlorine, pharmaceuticals, herbicides, pesticides, and VOCs.

Ion-Exchange: Removes heavy metals and nitrates.



Sub-Micron Membrane: Removes particulate matter and micro-organisms.

A re-mineralizer block reintroduces healthy and necessary minerals and trace elements back into the water, the way Mother Nature intended.

Recreate water profiles from pristine sources around the world.



Initially available in Mountain Spring and Artesian Well .

and . Dispense hot and cold water on demand at precise temperatures, convenient for coffee and tea brewing.

Intelligent filter tracking to remind consumers when it's time to change the filter, or to automatically ship replacement filters via a hassle-free subscription model.

Track the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) of your home's incoming water with an embedded sensor.

A mobile app allows you to track pod usage, create custom infusion recipes, monitor water quality, and re-order consumables.

The Pani Source upgrades your drinking water with healthy and delicious infusion pods that you can make in the comfort of your home, while reducing the world's dependency on single-use plastic. With over a billion people in the world lacking basic access to potable water, CEO Allen Tsai's experience doing humanitarian work in Nepal informed him not only of the importance of clean water, but that water can be personalized to do so much more.

The Pani Source Smart Water System crowdfunding campaign is now live at GetPani.com.

About Pani

Pani began with a simple realization that drinking water can be so much more. Combining technology and user-centric design, Pani aims to upgrade and personalize every glass of water in an accessible and sustainable way. Pani Source is designed with love and gratitude in Austin, TX.

Pani believes that access to clean water is a fundamental human right. With over 1.2 billion people currently living without reliable access to clean water, Pani has been working with NGO's to fund humanitarian water projects around the world, most recently completing several water projects in Kenya. Join the mission by following Pani on Instagram, and Facebook. For more information about Pani, please visit www.getpani.com

