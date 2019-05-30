Panini America Signs Exclusive Autograph Trading Card and Memorabilia Deal with Top NBA Draft Prospect Ja Morant

"I'm very excited to join the Panini America family as an exclusive member of the team along with some of the greatest names in the game," Morant said. "I dreamed of having my own trading card to share with family, friends and fans, and Panini America is helping make that dream come true. I'm appreciative of that and look forward to a long relationship."

Morant, who led the nation in assists (10.0 apg) while scoring 24.5 points per game during his sizzling sophomore season at Murray State, is expected to be one of the headliners of the spectacular 2019 Draft Class and will be a featured in all of Panini America's 2019-20 collegiate and NBA trading card products, beginning with 2019 Contenders Draft Picks Basketball in late August and 2019-20 NBA Hoops Basketball in late October. Morant's Rookie Cards and autograph cards will be available exclusively in licensed Panini America products; Morant also will appear in NBA Dunk, the company's digital trading card app. But Morant's first officially licensed NBA Rookie Card will be available on Draft Night just minutes after he is selected through the Panini Instant on-demand trading card platform.

"With such an exciting 2019 NBA Draft Class filled with talent, we are excited to add Ja to the Panini family as an exclusive autograph and memorabilia athlete," said Mark Warsop, Panini America CEO. "Ja is an exciting player and symbolizes everything that is special about this class. We look forward to bringing his official collegiate and NBA trading cards and memorabilia to collectors and fans."

