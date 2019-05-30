Panini America Signs Exclusive Autograph Trading Card And Memorabilia Deal With Top NBA Draft Prospect Ja Morant
First licensed NBA trading cards to arrive in real-time on Panini Instant during the NBA Draft; Autograph memorabilia available exclusively through Panini Authentic
May 30, 2019, 14:06 ET
IRVING, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, and the exclusive trading card and collectible sticker partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA, announced today that it has reached an exclusive autograph trading card and memorabilia agreement with 2019 All-American point guard Ja Morant, the former Murray State star and projected top-five pick in the June 20, 2019 NBA Draft.
Morant joins other Panini America exclusive athletes including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Charles Barkley, Andrew Luck, Leonard Fournette and Christian Pulisic. Morant's autographed memorabilia will be available exclusively through Panini Authentic at www.paniniamerica.net shortly after the NBA Draft.
"I'm very excited to join the Panini America family as an exclusive member of the team along with some of the greatest names in the game," Morant said. "I dreamed of having my own trading card to share with family, friends and fans, and Panini America is helping make that dream come true. I'm appreciative of that and look forward to a long relationship."
Morant, who led the nation in assists (10.0 apg) while scoring 24.5 points per game during his sizzling sophomore season at Murray State, is expected to be one of the headliners of the spectacular 2019 Draft Class and will be a featured in all of Panini America's 2019-20 collegiate and NBA trading card products, beginning with 2019 Contenders Draft Picks Basketball in late August and 2019-20 NBA Hoops Basketball in late October. Morant's Rookie Cards and autograph cards will be available exclusively in licensed Panini America products; Morant also will appear in NBA Dunk, the company's digital trading card app. But Morant's first officially licensed NBA Rookie Card will be available on Draft Night just minutes after he is selected through the Panini Instant on-demand trading card platform.
"With such an exciting 2019 NBA Draft Class filled with talent, we are excited to add Ja to the Panini family as an exclusive autograph and memorabilia athlete," said Mark Warsop, Panini America CEO. "Ja is an exciting player and symbolizes everything that is special about this class. We look forward to bringing his official collegiate and NBA trading cards and memorabilia to collectors and fans."
The Panini Group, established more than 50 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, NHL, NHLPA, College, FIFA, MLBPA, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
