Panini America Teams With NASCAR Driver Gray Gaulding To Bring NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes To Bristol Motor Speedway For Friday's Food City 300 Xfinity Race

Fans and collectors who want to bid on the autographed Patrick Mahomes and Gray Gaulding hood used during Friday's Food City 300 can do so by going to Panini America's official eBay page beginning Wednesday, August 14, 2019 through Saturday, August 24, 2019 here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/264430041375 .

"The release of one of our iconic products like Donruss Football at mass retailers including Walmart and Target, hobby shops nationwide and our online store www.paniniamerica.net so close to the start of the NFL season always gets people excited," said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing at Panini America. "To be able to benefit Patrick's foundation, celebrate the start of the NFL season and drive awareness of both our NFL and NASCAR trading card products at mass retail in a unique and compelling way makes a lot of sense, especially with the new Victory Lane NASCAR product hitting Walmart and Target later this week."

Panini America, the world's largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company and the exclusive trading card manufacturer of the NFL, NFLPA and NASCAR, maintains trading card and autograph relationships with both Mahomes and Gaulding. But this marks the first time that company officials will cross market NFL trading cards in the NASCAR arena.

"The last year or so has been filled with so many exciting highlights for me, but having my face larger than life on a race car is something I never thought would happen," Mahomes said. "The folks at Panini have been with me from the beginning, from sponsoring my NFL Draft Party to Friday's race. It's just an extension of that partnership; and the fact that my foundation will benefit as a result means a lot to me. I'm rooting for Gray to have an MVP performance of his own under those Friday night lights."

"Panini has been a great partner of our racing team all season long and that's really helped promote NASCAR trading cards to diehard NASCAR fans," Gaulding said. "But adding Patrick Mahomes to the hood of my car for Friday's race is taking things to another level. I'm excited about it. It's not every day I can say I'm riding shotgun with an NFL MVP."

15 AND THE MAHOMIES FOUNDATION:

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation will support 15 initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes. It was established by reigning NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019. For more information visit www.15andthemahomies.org or you can follow the foundation on social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, @15andMahomies.

ABOUT PANINI:

The Panini Group, established more than 50 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, NHL, NHLPA, College, FIFA, MLBPA, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

