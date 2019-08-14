Panini America Teams With NASCAR Driver Gray Gaulding To Bring NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes To Bristol Motor Speedway For Friday's Food City 300 Xfinity Race
As part of a unique partnership, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and 2019 Donruss Football cover athlete will command the hood of Gaulding's No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro; Mahomes/Gaulding Autographed hood to be auctioned off to benefit Mahomes' '15 and the Mahomies' Foundation
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was the fastest-rising player in the league last season when he threw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship. But it's likely that he'll never move as fast as he will Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. That's when Mahomes, the cover athlete for Panini America's new 2019 Donruss Football trading card product which hits Walmart and Target store shelves this week, will be featured prominently on the hood of Gray Gaulding's No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro during the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway – no doubt reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. When the race is over, Panini America officials will auction off the Mahomes-inspired hood for charity to benefit the '15 and the Mahomies' Foundation. The NFL MVP and Kanas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and Xfinity Race Car Driver, Gray Gaulding will put the finishing touches on the hood when they autograph it.
Fans and collectors who want to bid on the autographed Patrick Mahomes and Gray Gaulding hood used during Friday's Food City 300 can do so by going to Panini America's official eBay page beginning Wednesday, August 14, 2019 through Saturday, August 24, 2019 here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/264430041375.
"The release of one of our iconic products like Donruss Football at mass retailers including Walmart and Target, hobby shops nationwide and our online store www.paniniamerica.net so close to the start of the NFL season always gets people excited," said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing at Panini America. "To be able to benefit Patrick's foundation, celebrate the start of the NFL season and drive awareness of both our NFL and NASCAR trading card products at mass retail in a unique and compelling way makes a lot of sense, especially with the new Victory Lane NASCAR product hitting Walmart and Target later this week."
Panini America, the world's largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company and the exclusive trading card manufacturer of the NFL, NFLPA and NASCAR, maintains trading card and autograph relationships with both Mahomes and Gaulding. But this marks the first time that company officials will cross market NFL trading cards in the NASCAR arena.
"The last year or so has been filled with so many exciting highlights for me, but having my face larger than life on a race car is something I never thought would happen," Mahomes said. "The folks at Panini have been with me from the beginning, from sponsoring my NFL Draft Party to Friday's race. It's just an extension of that partnership; and the fact that my foundation will benefit as a result means a lot to me. I'm rooting for Gray to have an MVP performance of his own under those Friday night lights."
"Panini has been a great partner of our racing team all season long and that's really helped promote NASCAR trading cards to diehard NASCAR fans," Gaulding said. "But adding Patrick Mahomes to the hood of my car for Friday's race is taking things to another level. I'm excited about it. It's not every day I can say I'm riding shotgun with an NFL MVP."
