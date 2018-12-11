Panoply Announces New Availability in the AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply, the smart cloud data warehouse built for business intelligence, is excited to announce that its proven cloud data warehouse is available for purchase directly in the AWS Marketplace.

With this new development, engineers and IT business decision makers on AWS can find the Panoply cloud data warehouse and purchase directly within the AWS platform. With automated ETL data ingestion and machine learning-enhanced query optimization, Panoply delivers lightning fast data collection and speedy visualizations.

In other words, AWS users will find that Panoply is Redshift on steroids. It's built for anyone working with data analytics to collect and combine all disparate data sources in one place and then seamlessly connect it to any BI tool to gain actionable insights in minutes. Panoply is unique because it's the only data warehouse that uses an ELT (extract load transform) solution, so the most labor intensive and time consuming IT and data engineering tasks in Redshift have been simply automated.

With Panoply, AWS customers can now get a Redshift-based data stack up and running in just a few clicks - saving time, resources and cost for any size organization or company in any industry vertical.

"As an existing AWS Advanced Tier Partner, we're excited to bring our automated cloud data warehouse to the AWS Marketplace," said Panoply CEO and Co-Founder Yaniv Levin. "With Panoply now available in the Marketplace, acquiring and integrating the world's fastest data warehouse is easier than ever."

To find out more about Panoply and our product's availability in the AWS Marketplace, please see our blog post.

About Panoply

Panoply is the world's first smart data warehouse for business intelligence (BI). Built for the cloud, Panoply utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to automate highly diverse data integration, query optimization and elastic data management making it fast and simple to gain actionable insights without the need of IT and Engineering. The company, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital, and C5 Capital.

