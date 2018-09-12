Panoply Announces New Data Governance Features

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply, the smart cloud data warehouse built for business intelligence, is excited to announce a new data governance functionality called Teams.

For larger companies or those who have to adhere to data compliance and governance, proper access to information is critical. This includes being able to control data permissions and provisioning to avoid over-sharing of data.

The Teams feature grants Panoply customers the ability to give certain teams access to specific data tables to keep data secure based on a need-to-know basis only.

"We're very excited to enable customers to enforce data governance in their organizations," said Roi Avinoam, Panoply CTO and Co-Founder. "With Teams, which is just the beginning of our governance functionality, database admins can ensure correct levels of access to data based on an individual or team's role and needs."

To quote Panoply customer Adam Beltz, Sr. Manager of Information Architecture at Matilda Jane: "Being 'data-driven' is a huge driver in every aspect of Matilda Jane's business. Now that decision-makers have access to easy-to-use data analysis and visualization tools, we now have a glut of data and it's hard for data managers to ensure the right data is being consumed. Data governance and controls are very much needed and Teams from Panoply fits the bill."

Teams is rolling out to customers now and more information can be found on Panoply's blog.

About Panoply

Panoply is the world's only smart data warehouse for business intelligence (BI). Built for the cloud, Panoply utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to automate highly diverse data integration, query optimization and elastic data management making it fast and simple to gain actionable insights without the need of IT and Engineering. The company, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital, and C5 Capital.

