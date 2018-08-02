Panoply Named 2018 VentureClash Finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply, the smart cloud data warehouse built for business intelligence, is thrilled to announce that the company has been named a finalist in the 2018 VentureClash competition. VentureClash, managed by Connecticut Innovations, is a $5 million global venture challenge for early-stage companies in various industries.

In stiff competition, this year's VentureClash attracted hundreds of applications from more than 20 countries around the world. After advancing to the semifinal round along with 33 other companies, Panoply will now compete in the final pitch event as one of nine startups vying for a share of the $5 million prize.

"We're very excited to add Panoply to our finalist round of VentureClash," said Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations. "Yaniv and his team have built the next generation of data warehousing and created a business intelligence solution anyone can use. With Panoply's focus on recruiting talent to support the growth of the company, we think Connecticut would be a great place to access incredible talent."

Panoply's CEO and Co-Founder Yaniv Leven said, "We're proud to be announced as a finalist in the VentureClash competition. We met some great companies and people along the way and are psyched to be pitching at the finals. We're a team of fighters, we set incredible goals and conquer massive hills just to prove to ourselves how bad we want them. If we didn't plan to go all the way, we would have never gone at all. I'm proud of each and every one of our team members."

VentureClash 2018 finalists will compete in front of a panel of expert judges at a one-day pitch event to be held on October 18, 2018, at the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut.

Panoply is the world's only smart data warehouse for business intelligence (BI). Built for the cloud, Panoply utilizes machine learning and NLP to automate highly diverse data integration, query optimization and elastic data management making it fast and simple to gain actionable insights without the need of IT engineers. The company, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital, and C5 Capital.

Managed by Connecticut Innovations, VentureClash is Connecticut's global venture challenge focused on early-stage companies. The challenge identifies high-potential companies in digital health, fintech, insurtech and the Internet of Things that will receive investments from a $5 million investment award pool. Learn more at www.ventureclash.com.

