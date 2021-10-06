Panoply Rocks 10 SMB Data Experience Categories in G2 Fall 2021 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply, the cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access business data, has been ranked as a leader in 10 key categories in the G2 Fall 2021 Report issued by G2 Research. Panoply came out ahead with small- and medium-sized business users in strategic areas related to data warehouse software and ETL (extract, transform, and load) tools used for transferring data, including fastest implementation and easiest setup.

The rankings in the G2 Fall 2021 Report are based on reviews and input from G2 users, and Panoply ranked high across the board, even garnering a "Users Love Us" badge for more than 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars. Panoply gives business users an easy way to synchronize, store, and access data, keeping a secure copy in the cloud. With connectors to more than 50 data sources, Panoply provides a no-code approach to access files data stores, and APIs to consolidate data from multiple sources in the cloud so that it is ready for analysis.

"Praise from customers is the best validation we can wish for, and we consider the rankings in the G2 Fall 2021 Report high marks on our customer report card," Yaniv Leven, CEO and co-founder of Panoply. "We designed Panoply to be simple to use and to address a common challenge that all businesses face – accessing data trapped in siloed data repositories. The praise from customers reflected in G2 Report demonstrates that Panoply is a winner with small- and medium-sized businesses in all the categories that count."

The rankings in the G2 Fall 2021 Report demonstrated the value of Panoply to businesses struggling to mine their data, and how easy Panoply's no-code approach is to use. Panoply received high marks for data warehousing technology and other categories, including:

Fastest Implementation ranking with the shortest time to "go live" in the Implementation Index

Easiest Setup product with the highest rating in its Implementation Index

High Performer in the Small Business Grid ® Report in the category for Data Warehouse Software

Report in the category for Data Warehouse Software "Users Most Likely to Recommend" rating in the Results Index

Best Estimated ROI product rating in the Results Index, which is based on estimated time to achieve ROI as well as time to go live

Leader in the Small Business Grid ® Report in the category for ETL Tools

Report in the category for ETL Tools High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid ® Report with high customer satisfaction and market presence scores for the Data Warehouse Software category

Report with high customer satisfaction and market presence scores for the Data Warehouse Software category High Performer in Grid ® Report with high customer satisfaction and market presence scores for the Data Warehouse Software category

Report with high customer satisfaction and market presence scores for the Data Warehouse Software category Leader in the ETL Tools category with high satisfaction and market presence scores.

The Users Love Us badge for having more than 20 reviews with a 4.0-star rating.

Panoply's low-code approach to data management provides greater visibility into business performance. Aggregating data from multiple data sources makes it easy to create powerful, customized reports that deliver deeper insights. Rather than migrating to a new business intelligence platform, which can be a complex and time-consuming task. Panoply allows you to make the most of existing data while presenting an opportunity to purge unused reports and update outdated BI dashboards. Deploying a consolidated storage solution like Panoply also centralizes access to data assets to provide a single source of truth.

For more information, visit www.panoply.io.

About Panoply

Founded in 2015, Panoply offers data warehousing and code-free data integration that helps businesses unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. The company's best-in-class data analytics automates ETL processes and data warehouse setup to simplify the discovery of crucial insights that drive business growth. Panoply's no-code integrations make it easy to connect data sources such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, Zendesk, and Google Analytics, as well an array of BI and analytics tools, enabling analysis in minutes without development overhead.

For more information visit www.panoply.io

SOURCE Panoply

Related Links

www.panoply.io

