Panoply wins 'Fastest Growing SaaS' Company

In winning the award, Panoply is recognized as a top performing data platform amongst a list of high-growth companies in terms of acceleration. AcademyOcean's intent in building the "Fastest Growing SaaS" company was to better understand who the top SaaS players are in the market. AcademyOcean said: "The idea for this rating was born out of curiosity. Our team at AcademyOcean decided to research how the best players in our niche (software-as-a-service) are achieving their success. So we started gathering publicly available statistical data and ended up using three sources to determine the fastest growing SaaS companies of 2018."

After eight weeks of voting, Panoply was crowned the winner .

In hearing about the award, Panoply's CEO Yaniv Leven stated: "We're happy to receive the Fastest Growing SaaS honor from AcademyOcean and the thousands of voters who vaulted us to the top. We're a team of hard working men and women and we strive to build a product that data-driven professionals love. We can't wait to show off the innovation our teams are working on right now!"

About Panoply

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data warehouse built for small businesses that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: ingestion, management, and query optimization. With Panoply, anyone can set up a data warehouse to collect and combine all their data in minutes, on their own, without help from IT or engineering. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

