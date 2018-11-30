Panopto And Shuttle Computer Group Announce New Video Capture Appliance

In recent years, enterprise video platforms have driven large-scale video capture from a luxury to a commodity. As businesses and universities continue to generate more video content, they need capture solutions that scale with increasing demand and work well in space-constrained environments including classrooms and conference rooms.

In response to this market demand, Panopto and Shuttle are introducing a new video capture appliance.

With a small footprint built for podium or desk installation, quiet operation, and a price point under $2000, the Shuttle XH110G is ideal for organizations looking to cost-effectively scale their video capture infrastructure. The device is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and a Magewell Pro dual-HDMI capture card, enabling users to record and broadcast two feeds of HD video through Panopto's video platform. As with all Panopto-certified video capture appliances, the XH11G Remote Recorder was jointly engineered by Shuttle and Panopto and certified through a rigorous testing process.

Through Panopto's appliance certification program, the XH110G is built to order and integrated with Panopto Cloud or an on-premises Panopto server. Once the device is connected to the network, it registers as a remote recorder and can be configured and securely controlled by Panopto administrators and videographers from any web browser as well as iOS and Android phones. Through an intuitive dashboard, recordings and live broadcasts can also be scheduled in advance, either as single events or as a recurring series.

All videos captured by the Shuttle XH110G are automatically published to Panopto's video content management system, where they're encoded for playback on any device. In addition, Panopto's unique Smart Search technology indexes content within the videos, enabling users to search inside recordings and fast-forward to any word spoken or shown on-screen.

"As organizational use of video continues to skyrocket, it's imperative for video platforms to adapt to the needs of each classroom, conference room, or auditorium," said Sean Gorman, Chief Operating Officer of Panopto. "Through our partnership with Shuttle, we're taking the next step in that strategy, providing businesses and universities with an affordable, reliable, purpose-built device that streamlines the capture and production workflow and scales to meet growing organizational demand."

"Panopto's platform is transforming video capture, archive, and playback, and Shuttle is proud to be a part of creating this new versatile device," said Ray Lin, general manager, Shuttle Computer Group. "As a well-priced turnkey solution for both education and corporate, the XH110G Remote Recorder makes it easier to implement and use advanced video applications."

The XH110G is available in the United States starting today. For more information about the device or to inquire about an order, visit www.panopto.com/shuttle .

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. For more information, visit https://us.shuttle.com .

