Panopto Announces Migration Incentives for Sonic Foundry Mediasite Customers

SEATTLE, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading video platform provider in higher education, today announced new migration incentives for Sonic Foundry Mediasite customers. The incentives are part of Panopto's Mediasite migration program, which consists of a content conversion tool, professional services, complimentary closed captioning, and customized financial aid for customers who commit by September 30, 2019.

Financial Aid and Complimentary Captioning

For a limited time, Panopto is offering special financial incentives to Mediasite customers.

First, for any university currently engaged in a Mediasite contract, Panopto will provide customized financial aid.

Second, any university that commits to migration before September 30, 2019, will receive $3,000 in complimentary closed captioning services as part of their Panopto subscription. With the increasing focus on accessibility in lecture capture, the offer underscores Panopto's commitment to Section-508 compliance.

Streamlined Conversion

As universities increasingly use video for teaching, communicating, and presenting information, many have jettisoned expensive video capture appliances in favor of more affordable and scalable software that runs on PCs and Macs.

This shift from hardware- to software-based video capture has driven demand for technologies like Panopto. In response, Panopto has developed a migration tool that converts Mediasite recordings and automatically uploads the converted content into a new Panopto video library.

The conversion tool works with videos captured using Mediasite ML and RL-series appliances, My Mediasite's Desktop Recorder, Mediasite Mobile, and Mediasite Join. The conversion process maintains the fidelity of video streams, slide presentations, metadata, and captions. Once converted, recordings are indexed for search and encoded for optimal playback on any device.

All converted videos are managed, edited, and streamed using Panopto's industry-leading video content management system , which can be hosted in the cloud or deployed on-premises. Video content can also be integrated with customers' existing learning management systems, websites, and content management systems.

Professional Migration Services

As part of the conversion process, Panopto offers professional services to assist Mediasite customers with their transition to Panopto. The services include conversion of existing Mediasite video files, integrity validation of the converted files, and where possible, provisioning of existing users, folder structures, and metadata within Panopto. Panopto can also assess whether existing Mediasite recorder hardware may be repurposed to run Panopto's remote recorder software.

For Mediasite customers interested in finding out more about the migration program and financial incentives, contact Panopto online at www.panopto.com/switch or email info@panopto.com .

About Panopto

Panopto helps universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, Sydney, Hong Kong, and London, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

