Panopto Announces Migration Incentives for Tegrity Customers

SEATTLE, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading video platform provider in higher education, today announced new migration incentives for McGraw-Hill Tegrity customers. The incentives are part of Panopto's Tegrity migration program, which consists of a content conversion tool, professional services, complimentary closed captioning, and customized financial aid for customers who commit by June 30, 2019.

Financial Incentives and Complimentary Captioning

"For a limited time, Panopto is offering special financial incentives to Tegrity customers.

First, for any university currently engaged in a Tegrity contract, Panopto will provide customized financial aid.

Second, any university that commits to migration before June 30, 2019, will receive $3,000 in complimentary closed captioning services as part of their Panopto subscription. With the increasing focus on accessibility in lecture capture, the offer underscores Panopto's commitment to Section-508 compliance.

Convert and Keep Existing Content

Panopto has developed a content conversion tool that automates the migration of Tegrity videos and automatically uploads the converted content to a new Panopto video library. The conversion process maintains the fidelity of presenter video, additional video sources, slide presentations, captions, and edits, and automatically creates a table of contents and thumbnails for navigation. Institutions around the world have now used the conversion tool to migrate hundreds of thousands of hours of existing Tegrity content to Panopto.

Professional Migration Services

As part of the conversion process, Panopto offers professional services to assist customers with their transition. The services include conversion of existing Tegrity video files, integrity validation of the converted files, and provisioning of existing Tegrity users within Panopto.

For Tegrity customers interested in finding out more about the migration program and financial incentives, contact Panopto online at www.panopto.com/switch or email tegrity@panopto.com .

About Panopto

Panopto helps universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, Sydney, Hong Kong, and London, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

SOURCE Panopto

Related Links

http://www.panopto.com

