Panopto Joins Internet2, Becoming the First Education Video Platform Available Through the Internet2 NET+ Program

SEATTLE, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto today announced that it has become the first video platform provider for education to join the Internet2 NET+ program. The NET+ Panopto service offers member institutions discounted pricing, simplified purchasing with a common customer agreement, and secure, reliable streaming delivered over the Internet2 Network.

To ensure that Panopto meets the diverse requirements of Internet2 members, the company completed a rigorous service validation process with Northwestern University, University of Arizona, University of Central Florida, University of Notre Dame, and the University of Washington. The two-year validation process included a comprehensive review of Panopto's functionality, security, identity, accessibility, compliance, network architecture, and legal terms.

"Video has become a central part of the learning experience in higher education," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Through the use of a video platform like Panopto, colleges and universities can improve the accessibility of their course content, create searchable digital libraries of first- and third-party videos, provide students with a personalized learning experience, and adopt emerging pedagogies such as the flipped classroom. Through our engagement with Internet2, we look forward to helping member institutions meet the growing demand for blended, online, and distance education."

Since 2007, faculty, staff, and students at more than 1,000 institutions around the world have used Panopto to securely manage their digital video libraries, record and share lectures and flipped classroom materials, live stream courses and campus events, and capture student assignments in video format. Over that time, Panopto has emerged as the leader in higher education video, providing institutions with easy deployment, integrations with all major learning management systems, the industry's most affordable captioning, scalable video delivery, flexible video capture, comprehensive video search, and top-rated customer support.

"Since we implemented Panopto across campus, it's has become a critical asset for our faculty and students," said Tom Lewis, Director of Academic Experience Design & Delivery for University of Washington Information Technology. "Over the last three years, our faculty and staff have created more than 60,000 total hours of academic recordings that students use as a valuable study aid. Just as importantly, Panopto has been a partner in our mission to provide the best possible learning experience for students. The company listens to our input, continues to evolve their service based on our feedback, and actively works with us to ensure that our implementation is always well supported."

Internet2 is a non-profit, advanced technology consortium that provides national, globally interwoven technology infrastructure and collaboration capabilities for the nation's researchers, scholars, and learners. It exists to facilitate mission-critical technology services for U.S. higher education institutions in support of their educational, research, and community service missions.

"Panopto is one of the most widely used video platforms among colleges and universities today, and is highly regarded in the research and education community, so we're pleased to add the NET+ Panopto service as the first streaming video platform in our portfolio," said Ben Fineman, Program Manager for Cloud Collaboration Services at Internet2. "This represents another successful engagement of an online service provider tailoring their offering to the unique needs of our member institutions. The new relationship will benefit institutions who haven't yet deployed a cloud video platform as well as those already using Panopto."

About Panopto

Panopto helps universities and businesses create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, Sydney, Hong Kong, and London. www.panopto.com

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 316 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants , and 60 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

SOURCE Panopto

Related Links

http://www.panopto.com

