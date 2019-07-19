Panopto: The Best Video Player for Online Learning

Yet, as important as video-based learning has become in the consumer, business, and education markets, online video players have largely remained stagnant over the years. Nearly every online video playback experience consists of a box embedded on a web page with basic controls for volume, rewind, fast-forward, caption display, and sometimes playback speed.

Panopto has taken a different approach, building a unique video player optimized for online learning. And today, we're announcing new playback capabilities for mobile devices.

On the desktop, our HTML5-based video player is already optimized for interactivity and active learning:

Multi-camera support enables viewers to see the instructor and their content simultaneously, and also select from multiple camera angles or video feeds at any time during playback.

enables viewers to see the instructor and their content simultaneously, and also select from multiple camera angles or video feeds at any time during playback. Inside-video search enables viewers to find and fast forward to the precise moment that any word was spoken or shown in videos.

enables viewers to find and fast forward to the precise moment that any word was spoken or shown in videos. Quizzing and live webpage embedding help improve knowledge retention and make video playback an interactive experience.

and live webpage embedding help improve knowledge retention and make video playback an interactive experience. Time-stamped, social notes enable viewers to bookmark important points in the video and collaborate with peers.

And the built-in table of contents and thumbnails simplify navigation.

But how does all this translate to mobile devices? According to Cisco's Visual Networking Index report , video already accounts for more than half of all mobile data traffic, and between 2017 and 2022, mobile online video is expected to grow 9-fold. Given this growth, there needs to be a mobile playback experience for online learning videos that doesn't sacrifice interactive functionality on smaller form factors.

So today we're releasing a new video player for our mobile apps and embedded online playback. The player sets a new standard for interactive video on smartphones, tablets, and when watching recordings embedded in learning management systems and other web pages.

While watching videos on their phone, viewers can easily navigate with a built-in table of contents, search inside the video for any word spoken or shown, take time-stamped notes for future reference, leave a public comment on the video, and take quizzes. Of course, traditional playback functionality is still included, including rewind and fast-forward, volume control, closed caption display, and playback speed control. The interactive features are accessible in both portrait and landscape orientation.

For your viewers, the new player provides a no-compromises video learning experience on mobile devices. And for your organization, the new player stands to increase video engagement, which ultimately leads to greater return on your video learning investment.

Starting today, Panopto customers will automatically see the new player in mobile apps and embedded videos. The player is included with the Panopto subscription at no additional cost.

