Panorama Tower and City Furniture Partner with Mourning Family Foundation to Support Overtown Youth Center Super Celebrity Golf Classic

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami HEAT Legend and NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning kicked-off Super Bowl LIV Weekend with an all-star VIP Party on Thursday evening, January 30, 2020, at the new state-of-the-art Warren Henry Automotive Group Showroom in North Miami.

Many NFL and NBA greats were in town to participate in the Pepsi Super Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by the NBA Legend to support the Mourning Family Foundation's (MFF) $25 Million Capital Campaign for the new Overtown Youth Center (OYC), located in the Overtown community of Miami-Dade County.

Wayne Hollo, Jerry Hoolo, Austin Hollo Tibor Hollo (seated) Alonzo Mourning (seated)

The all-star celebrity bash was attended by NBA Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Irving, Heisman Trophy winner and retired Tennessee Titan Eddie George, retired NFL safety Victor Green, and retired Major League Baseball outfielder Gary Sheffield, as well as Warren Henry Zinn, CEO of Warren Henry Automotive Group, and Jerome Hollo, Executive VP, and Austin Hollo, Senior VP, of Florida East Coast Realty and developers of Panorama Tower.

Panorama Tower partnered with MFF and provided luxury accommodations for several all-star and hall of fame athletes for several days during the National Football League's most coveted event. The greats who enjoyed the amenities of the tallest residential building south of Manhattan include NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, comedian and celebrity host for the VIP Draft Party Chris Spencer, retired NBA Champion Richard Hamilton, NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, retired Miami Dolphin great Mark Clayton, retired NBA player and head coach Michael Woodson, plus Julius "Dr. J" Irving, Gary Sheffield, and Eddie George, among others.

Panorama Tower, Miami's most luxurious residential rental building, soars above the city's neon lit skyline as the tallest building in the State of Florida. The 85-story, 2.6 million square foot tower includes 821 luxury apartments, a wide array of extraordinary amenities, 426,000 square feet of high-end commercial, retail, and office space, and the 208-room Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami hotel.

"The Mourning Family Foundation is thankful for the contribution of the Hollo Family and Panorama Tower for their support in providing the luxury accommodations for the players and their families during Super Bowl LIV Weekend and supporting the Overtown Youth Center expansion," said Mourning, in addition to thanking MFF partner City Furniture—a leader in high quality furnishings in South Florida—for staging each of the luxury apartments.

All proceeds from the Super Celebrity Golf Classic will benefit the Overtown Youth Center Capital Campaign for the construction and expansion of the center. OYC, the vision of MFF founder and Miami real estate developer Martin Margulies, is a vital part of the Overtown community that provides educational programs and other services to the youth and families in the area.

For more information about the Overtown Youth Center Capital Campaign or to become involved, please visit www.overtownyouth.org.

