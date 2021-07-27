PanOxyl® Proudly Introduces Oil Control Moisturizer with Mineral SPF 30 into Award-Winning Collection

The mattifying, noncomedogenic formulation of the PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer rubs gently into skin without clogging pores. Absorbing excess oil, reducing shine, and replenishing moisture that is often stripped when using acne-control products, PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer is formulated specifically for oily, acne-prone skin. It contains an infusion of antioxidants, vitamins, hyaluronic acid with non-nano Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide ingredients, and provides SPF 30 sun protection.

"Launching an oil control moisturizer with SPF was a natural next step for the PanOxyl brand," said Steve Gallopo, Vice President, Global OTC Sales and Marketing at Crown Therapeutics. "Crown has a rich heritage with mineral sunscreen, which we leveraged to incorporate a quality mineral formula into an already multifunctional moisturizer. The launch of the PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer with Mineral SPF 30 amplifies the consistent growth you can expect to see from this legacy brand and across the entire Crown portfolio."

"Many topical acne medications cause excess drying, so it is really important to use a daily moisturizer to maintain skin barrier function," said Dr. Tiffany Jow Libby, Board Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. "The new PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer is a great option for patients because it addresses dryness, works to control excess oil production, and offers mineral sun protection, which is essential for skin when treating breakouts."

PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer with Mineral SPF 30 is available via Amazon and at select major retailers nationwide.

About PanOxyl

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a clinically proven, dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal smooth, confidence-boosting skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crownlaboratories.com

