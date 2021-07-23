Pantero Acquires Inspired Packaging Solutions

TROY, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantero is pleased to announce the acquisition of Inspired Packaging Solutions, a Detroit-area packaging and equipment supplier. The acquisition will allow Pantero to expand its packaging automation and material handling solutions for its warehouse and distribution customers.

Over the past 20 years, Inspired Packaging Solutions has made a name for itself in southeastern Michigan and beyond for high-quality packaging and material handling solutions, including automated carton packing and stretch wrap machines, conveyor systems and material handling equipment, and warehouse shelving, flow racks and safety gates. In addition to providing pre-engineered equipment, they can custom design and install complex automation systems for packaging facilities and warehouses. They also offer custom fabrication and warehouse layout design services.

Andrew Reid, Pantero Director of Operations, says, "Inspired Packaging Solutions has a wealth of experience in packaging and material handling automation and equipment, bringing Pantero a whole new set of capabilities that we can now offer to our customers. At the same time, we can offer their clients a larger range of packaging materials and supplies. We are excited to bring our teams together to better serve our customers."

Joe Santana, the founder of Inspired Packaging Solutions, brings 30+ years of experience in the packaging equipment and material handling business. He will remain with the combined company as the acting manager of Pantero's packaging and material handling equipment division. He says, "I'm looking forward to joining the Pantero team. I believe our shared philosophies of providing outstanding customer service and bringing exceptional value to our customers align well between our two companies."

Pantero and Inspired Packaging Solutions are both located in the Detroit area and both focused on meeting the needs of the warehouse, logistics, packaging and distribution industry. Pantero currently offers a wide range of packaging, warehouse and janitorial supplies and equipment. Their comprehensive catalog, commitment to customer service, and same-day/next-day delivery service have earned a strong following in the southeastern Michigan area. The acquisition will allow Pantero to offer one-stop service for warehouse supplies, equipment, custom automation solutions and design services.

Mr. Santana says, "I believe that together the products and services we offer can bring great value to our mutual customers. The Inspired team looks forward to continuing to meet or exceed our customer's expectations as part of the Pantero family."

Martin Reid, Pantero Director of Sales, says, "Bringing our companies together allows us to bring more value to both of our customer bases. With the experience that Joe and his team bring, we can truly offer comprehensive solutions for facility design, automation, equipment set up, service and consumable supplies. Together, we can help our customers make their operations more efficient, cost-effective and future-ready."

About Pantero

Pantero is a fast-growing, family-owned business bringing a new approach to packaging and warehouse supply procurement to the Michigan market. With a 100,000 ft2 facility in Troy, Michigan, Pantero has a substantial stock of equipment and supplies for packaging and product protection, shipping and mailing, warehousing, safety and facilities maintenance. For more information, visit www.pantero.com.

