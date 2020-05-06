Pantheon Podcasts Releases the First HD Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheon Podcasts , the podcast network for music fans with over 40 shows, has delivered the first podcast available to be streamed in lossless, full resolution audio. The HD Podcast platform's first show, Rock N Roll Archaeology is available now on Pantheon . The HD Podcast player will play the highest quality audio the listener's device and network conditions will support.

Pantheon has developed the HD Podcast platform with the same team that has created the Xstream high-resolution streaming service for the Neil Young Archives, where listeners have access to Neil Young's deep catalog in the original high-quality sound, as it was intended to be heard.

Neil Young noted, "I'm very happy to see Pantheon delivering its music-centric podcasts in high res. That's good for music! Like my own site, www.neilyoungarchives.com , Pantheon is in the forefront, delivering highest quality audio. Music sounds great in hi res! Thanks Pantheon Podcasts! You are changing music."

The average American is consuming 5% less music than they were 5 years ago in streaming and consuming 20% more spoken word content like podcasts, according to Edison Research . This provides a new opportunity for artists and musicians to directly engage fans in the podcast format, while maintaining high-quality audio through HD Podcasting.

"We are extremely proud to disrupt the podcast space and deliver the best listening experience in the original high-quality format the podcaster recorded in with our HD Podcast platform. This is a win-win for the podcaster and the listener." says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Podcasts and host of Rock N Roll Archaeology. "Streaming audio needs to move on from the 25-year-old technology of the lossy MP3 and give consumers a more rich, dynamic listening experience. Audio streaming must follow the direction of TV two decades ago. Moving from cathode-ray tube sets, to LCD flat screens, into HDTV, to 4K and now 8K. Rock N Roll Archaeology is just the beginning of HD Podcasting. As more podcasters use the studio to its full potential, the need for lossless, dynamic audio resolution becomes paramount to delivering these high-quality productions into the earbuds of the listener."

Pantheon Podcast Network is "the MTV of Podcasting", featuring a wide range of music shows focused on history, interviews, commentary, news, careers, industry, reviews, conversations, books, films, comedy, and more. The roster at launch has 40 active shows hosted by producers, radio DJs. musicians, fans, comedians, actors, authors, celebs, and includes the shows: Almost Famous Minute, Art of Rock w Kosh, Audio Judo, Basic Folk, Dad Bod Rap Pod, Deeper Digs, Feels Like Weezer, Festival Nation, Goldmine, Highway Hi-Fi, History in Five Songs with Martin Popoff, I Love That Song, Is it Rolling Bob? Talking Dylan, Let it Roll, Love That Album, Make It Stop: A Bad Music Podcast, Mixtape Memories, Muses, No Filler, Pamela Des Barres' Pajama Party!, Rock and Roll Heaven, Rock Candy, Rock N Roll Archaeology, Rock N Roll Librarian, Rock's Backpages, Sample Excavator, Shout It Out Loudcast, Side Jams, The Band: A History, The Career Musician, The House List, Tunes from Turtle Island, Vinyl Snob, Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

