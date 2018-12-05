Panther Orthopedics Announces Successful Clinical Use of the PUMA System (TM)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Orthopedics, Inc., a medical device company headquartered in San Jose, California, is pleased to announce the successful clinical use of its innovative flexible fixation device, the PUMA System (TM).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) cleared PUMA System (TM) is a revolutionary advancement in the treatment of orthopedic injuries that provides the benefits of screws and flexible fixation devices but without their problems. "The PUMA System (TM) is a new way of thinking. The spring-like design of the PUMA Body does the work to provide initial and continuous compression without the need to overtighten," said Kathy Stecco, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Panther Orthopedics, Inc.

"The PUMA System (TM) is a novel approach to syndesmotic fixation. It provides the best of both worlds. It gives stable dynamic fixation without postoperative creep/loss of fixation. It's easy to use and its simplicity is also its elegance. It proves yet again how Nitinol will continue to penetrate orthopedics," said J. Kent Ellington, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute.

"PUMA is an easy to use, flexible Nitinol implant for syndesmosis fixation. It stabilizes the syndesmosis providing resistance to displacement without creep -- all without overcompressing the syndesmosis joint, allowing rotational motion. This is a very promising platform technology," said Kenneth Hunt, M.D., Associate Professor and Chief, Foot and Ankle Surgery, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Panther Orthopedics, Inc. is developing next level dynamic fixation solutions for orthopedic trauma and sports medicine applications. The company successfully closed on a Series A investment led by Medeon Biodesign, Inc. in March 2017.

About Medeon Biodesign

Medeon Biodesign (TPEx: 6499) is a publicly traded company located in Taipei, Taiwan, and currently listed on Taipei Exchange. The company focuses on the development of medical devices for minimally invasive surgeries to treat diseases of sizable patient population, such as cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, orthopedic, neurosurgery, obesity, gastroenterology, hematology, nephrology, gynecology, urology, and plastic surgery. For more information, please visit www.medeonbio.com/en .

