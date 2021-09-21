Panther Protocol Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Protocol (www.pantherprotocol.io), the leading decentralized fintech platform offering a cross-chain, end-to-end solution to protect DeFi traders' privacy, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (www.rubensteinpr.com) as the Company's agency of record.

In its effort to establish itself as the leading interoperable privacy solution company focused on the needs of decentralized finance traders and investors, Panther Protocol plans to leverage Rubenstein Public Relations' long-standing media connections and expertise in the blockchain, crypto, privacy and technology industries, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results.

"Rubenstein Public Relations has become one of the leading PR firms in the blockchain, cryptocurrency and emerging technology markets, known for their comprehensive branding, messaging strategies and top tier results," said Oliver Gale, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Panther Protocol. "We look forward to partnering with them as we continue to expand our consumer base and market share."

"Panther Protocol is positioned to capitalize on the privacy demands coming out of the crypto and blockchain sectors, driven by the blockchain and cryptocurrency's mainstream acceptance and adoption across several new business sectors," says Rubenstein Public Relations President Richard Rubenstein. "As we see blockchain technology permeate all industries, we expect Panther Protocol to be the interoperable privacy solution industry leader."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

About Panther Protocol :

Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARKs technology. Users are able to mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private. For more information, visit https://pantherprotocol.io/

