Panther Raises $2.5M To Help Businesses Hire and Pay Employees in 160+ Countries

As remote work becomes more accepted and businesses look to hire talent around the world, Panther's platform can manage every detail of global employment, from payroll and benefits to taxes and compliance with local laws. Panther puts these functions on auto-pilot, letting companies cut through the red tape and focus on the work that matters. Years of bureaucracy turn to minutes, and subsidiaries become a thing of the past. The average cost to set up hiring in a new country is around $80,000. Panther does this for a fraction of the cost.

"Breaking borders and putting talent at the forefront of our efforts, regardless of where they are, was crucial to Panther's growth," said Matt Redler, Founder and CEO, Panther. "Now, thanks to our global workforce hiring solution, other companies can have the same unbridled access to the world's talent pool. After an unprecedented year of remote work for many, we hope companies will be more inclined to tap into the extraordinary talent that's out there in the world, regardless of their proximity to HQ."

Panther Joins AWS Activate Console

Panther is proud to be featured in the AWS Activate Console, offering Activate members discounted global hiring and payroll services. By signing up for Panther, startups of all sizes can now seek out talent around the world, hire them in accordance with local laws, and manage payroll and taxes.

The Activate Console Exclusive Offers hub features a host of discounted and free tools and services in various categories, such as Team Collaboration, CRM & Customer Engagement, Finance, Accounting, and others, which Panther will now be a part of.

About Panther

Tampa-founded, globally based Panther is a worldwide employment platform that makes it possible for companies to source, hire and manage top talent from more than 160 countries around the world. With Panther, companies can manage every detail of global employment, from payroll to benefits to taxes, without worrying about compliance. As the work-from-anywhere movement continues to expand, Panther is helping usher in the future of global workforces. To date, the brand has helped major brands, including Bevy, BigID and Latch hire the best of the best, regardless of geography.

Four months into inception, Panther received an investment of $1.7M from Silicon Valley execs , officially launching the platform in February 2021. The brand closed an additional 2.5M worth of seed-funding in April 2021. To learn more, visit www.panther.co .

