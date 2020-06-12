PANTHERx® Chosen as Exclusive Rare Pharmacy Partner by Viela Bio, Inc. for Uplizna™ (inebilizumab-cdon) for Adult Patients with AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy announces that it has been selected by Viela Bio, Inc. as their sole rare pharmacy partner for new drug Uplizna™ (inebilizumab-cdon). The drug has been approved for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.

NMOSD is a rare neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease characterized by unpredictable attacks that often lead to severe, irreparable disability including loss of vision, paralysis, loss of sensation, bladder and bowel dysfunction, nerve pain and respiratory failure. Each NMOSD attack can lead to further damage and disability.

Uplizna is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD19+ B cells. Inebilizumab-cdon specifically binds to CD19, a cell surface antigen present on pre-B and mature B cell lymphocytes. B cells are believed to play a central role in the pathogenesis of NMOSD.

"PANTHERx is proud to be an exclusive partner with Viela Bio to bring Uplizna to patients suffering from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO of PANTHERx. "As the sole pharmacy for Uplizna, PANTHERx recognizes the importance of flawless execution as we deliver this breakthrough medication, customized support services, and hope to this vulnerable patient population. We are honored to make a difference in the lives of people living with NMOSD."

For more information about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), please click here.

About PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, the largest independent and fastest growing specialty pharmacy in the United States, transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Although the incidence is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community. PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a three-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2020 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, ACHC, and CPPA.

For more information, visit www.pantherxrare.com

Contact: Allyson Ayoob, 855-726-8479 x 1142, [email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.pantherxrare.com

