PANTHERx Rare named first national pharmacy holding an accredited distinction in rare disease

Although only 7% of rare diseases have treatments, the FDA's pipeline is full of promising orphan and precision medicines. Such devastating disorders affect very small patient populations, numbering from only thousands to less than a few hundred. These patients may travel long distances to be treated by medical experts at Centers of Excellence, and as such, deserve a pharmacy on their care team with proven unique rare disorder capabilities. The combination of small patient populations and intricate data reporting requirements with the need for consistent patient and provider experiences and a simplified and reliable supply chain lead biopharmaceutical companies to select limited or exclusive channel partnerships with pharmacies like PANTHERx Rare to manage orphan and precision medicine therapies. PANTHERx and ACHC agree that a one-size fits all, efficiency-based, traditional specialty pharmacy approach geared for large patient populations is mismatched for rare disease patients. To provide the necessary standards of care, pharmacies must be able to deliver this unique set of capabilities, distinguishing them as rare pharmacies.

"PANTHERx is honored to be the first nationally accredited pharmacy with a rare pharmacy distinction. We are proud of our collaborative and developmental efforts with ACHC which help to define the rare pharmacy industry that PANTHERx Rare is pioneering," commented Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, PANTHERx and RareMed Solutions (www.raremed.com) Chairman and CEO. "I welcome other qualified pharmacies to engage in this new ACHC process and uphold the quality standards necessary for rare pharmacy. Rare disorder patients deserve an accredited pharmacy sub-specialty that provides comprehensive management services that are patient centric, focus on collaboration with partners and prescribers, utilize validated shipping solutions, customize reporting processes, and demonstrate clinical excellence. This ACHC distinction is a public acknowledgement of pharmacy quality to help insure rare disorders patients receive the best care."

"The development of this accreditation distinction demonstrates the shared commitment of ACHC and PANTHERx to elevating patient care and safety," said Jon Pritchett, ACHC Program Director. "Specialty pharmacies that provide medications for patients with rare diseases go above and beyond what is typically required to deliver pharmacy services. Attaining our Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs is a way for pharmacies to be recognized for the advanced patient care they are capable of providing."

About PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PANTHERx's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Every day we create ways to Define RxARE®, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with the life-transforming therapies that we deliver.

PANTHERx was awarded 2018 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy as well as by the American Pharmacy Purchasing Alliance. Zitter Health Insights awarded PANTHERx the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award winner for both 2017 and 2018. As a quadruple-accredited pharmacy, PANTHERx holds accreditations from ACHC, URAC, VIPPS, and CPPA.

About ACHC

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. As a recognized industry leader, ACHC offers a broad suite of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for Specialty, Infusion, Long-Term Care, and Sterile/Non-Sterile Compounding services. Pharmacies also can obtain distinctions from ACHC in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, Nutrition Support, and Hazardous Drug Handling. For more information on ACHC programs and services, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, visit www.achc.org, email customerservice@achc.org, or call (855) 937-2242.

