PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy Wins Patient Choice Award for a Record Third Time

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy (PANTHERx) has again been recognized as the winner of the annual, national Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™. "We are honored and humbled to be recognized as the top independent specialty pharmacy in overall patient satisfaction for a third time," says PANTHERx Chairman & CEO, Dr. Gordon Vanscoy. "No other measure and recognition could be more meaningful to us. The results of the Managed Markets Insights & Technology Zitter Health Insights (MMIT ZHI) Patient Satisfaction Surveys validate the success of our mission to redefine the level of care provided in specialty and rare pharmacy. We are honored by this award because it is derived from the patients we serve, patients that are expressing their utmost satisfaction with our team. Valid, independent patient satisfaction survey benchmarking raises the quality bar for the entire industry and patients win as a result."

PANTHERx's win follows on the heels of two recent peer recognitions: PANTHERx was awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). "PANTHERx's uniqueness stems from our individualized rare disease patient approach guided by a proprietary technology platform. Every PANTHERx patient is met on their journey, at whatever stage they are in, and navigated along a path of better health with a dedicated team of PANTHERx associates by their side," says Dr. Richard Faris, SVP of Pharmacy at PANTHERx. "We focus on listening to the needs and desires of every patient so that we can provide them with the right care at the right time. This award, where patients are given the platform to openly assess the service they receive, is the best indicator that our RxARECARE teams seamlessly execute the 1PANTHERx™ way of providing care."

About the Award

The MMIT ZHI Patient Choice Award honors a specialty pharmacy's commitment to patients. The criteria for the award were formulated by an external awards committee made up of prominent individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payors, trade organizations, consultants, and equity research firms. Pharmacies were selected as finalists for the Patient Choice Award based on their average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from all four quarterly surveys conducted during the 2019 calendar year. PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy's average NPS for 2019 topped the charts, exceeding the mean of independent SPs by over 21 points, and outpacing the PBM/Payer SP average score by nearly 40 points.

About the Survey

The MMIT ZHI survey uses a robust, statistically validated methodology and assesses numerous aspects of patient satisfaction and analyzes responses from more than 10,000 specialty pharmacy patients across all specialty pharmacies every year. By leveraging an independent entity to aggregate unbiased patient feedback, specialty pharmacies can objectively assess how they are perceived by their patients, as well as benchmark how they compare to competitor performance in the areas of patient perception, access, and adherence. The NPS–an index of -100 to 100 that measures patients' willingness to recommend their pharmacy to others–is the primary metric of the survey.

About PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy

The mission of PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, the largest independent specialty pharmacy in the U.S., is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Every day we Define RxARE®, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with the life-transforming therapies that we deliver. As a quad-accredited pharmacy, PANTHERx holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, ACHC, and CPPA. PANTHERx is the first and only pharmacy with an Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from ACHC.

For more information, visit www.pantherxrare.com

Contact: Allyson Ayoob, 855-726-8479 x 1142, [email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.pantherxrare.com

