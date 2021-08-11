Pantry Food Co. Boldly Blends Functional Mushrooms, Adaptogens and Cannabis in NEW Good Day and Nite Bites

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantry Food Co., a functional cannabis-infused food brand created with wellness top of mind, has introduced new Superfood Bites. The new Good Day Bites and Nite Bites boldly blend nutrition and cannabis, harnessing the benefits of CBD, CBN, THC paired with functional mushrooms and adaptogens to help people live better lives. They are mindfully made by a team of best-in-class chefs, nutritionists, functional medicine and cannabis experts including Chef Michael Magliano and Dr. Debra Kimless, the Chief Medical Officer of Pantry Food Co.

New cannabis-infused Good Day Bites and Nite Bites by Pantry Food Co. help people stress less and sleep better

The two new products are already on track to become Pantry's top selling products in the better-for-you cannabis category, indicating that consumers want more than just CBD or THC from their edibles. New Good Day Bites feature functional mushrooms for mood boosting and mental clarity, adaptogens to support a healthy immune system, and a 1:1 micro dose of CBD and THC (5mg) to help consumers relieve stress and relax. New Night Bites combine valerian root, melatonin, a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBN (5mg), L-theanine, and vegan dark chocolate to naturally ease insomnia, stress and anxiety for restful sleep. CBN, another compound found in the cannabis plant, is an effective sleep aid. Both Superfood Bites are gluten-free, low-sugar and keto friendly. They are made without artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, 'natural' flavors, palm oil, emulsifiers and sugar alcohols.

"I created Pantry to make better-for-you cannabis-infused foods that help consumers address a wide range of issues western medicine has done a poor job of solving," said Scott Jennings, co-founder and CEO of Pantry Food Co. "For centuries, humans have used adaptogenic roots, herbs and mushrooms to heal and nourish the body. We similarly embraced functional ingredients including turmeric, ashwagandha, valerian root and melatonin to create our new Good Day Bites and Nite Bites, now available in California. It's super exciting to leverage industry research and studies by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Debra Kimless, who uses the Nite Bites to sleep better and to create items that can improve people's lives."

Pantry products are clean, sustainable and ethically-sourced in California, and include real fruit jellies, superfood bites, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). Jellies, inspired by French pâte de fruit, are made with real fruit and without colorings, artificial flavors or sweeteners, 'natural' flavors, wax, gelatin, gluten, emulsifiers, or dairy. Pantry Essentials include two cannabis-infused Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oils organically grown and harvested in California. Pantry will soon launch a non-psychoactive plant-based protein bar harnessing the power of hemp and CBD that will be sold nationwide.

The new Good Day Bites and Nite Bites are now available through premier accounts and delivery in California for an SRP of $26. For more information on the brand, products, or home delivery, visit PantryFoodCo.com . With cannabis consumption, like alcohol consumption, the optimal amount to consume depends on several factors including tolerance, diet, metabolism, sex, weight and one's motivation for use. Pantry's Edibles Dosage Calculator can help you identify how much and what kind is right for you and your lifestyle. Please use mindfully. Must be 21+ to consume.

