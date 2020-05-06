Panzura Launches Mobile™ 3.5 for Remote Enterprise Workers

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud file storage, collaboration and protection for global enterprises, today announced major enhancements to Panzura Mobile. The mobile enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) solution enables enterprise customers for the first time to scale securely to support hundreds of millions of files and access to up to hundreds of terabytes of data from any Web browser, iOS or Android device, critical for remote workers.

Native integration with the Panzura Freedom™ Global Cloud File System delivers a single source of truth in the cloud from any location without having to copy data across to the EFSS. It also enables enterprises to regain control of user data and device access by using existing Active Directory credentials, dramatically simplifying management, improving employee productivity, and lowering overall costs. Panzura's end-to-end global cloud file system consolidates data storage, replacing legacy NAS and delivers real-time global file locking ensuring teams can collaborate across distributed files without collision from any location - office or home.

"There's no doubt that the healthcare crisis has accelerated the overall trend towards remote working; the biggest question now is how can enterprises implement cost-saving solutions capable of delivering the same data access, anywhere," said Rich Weber, Chief Product Officer, Panzura. "Storing files as a single source of truth in the cloud results in a reduced storage footprint that saves up to 70% on traditional storage, and EFSS ensures every user gets the same consistent, secure experience, regardless of their location."

Benefits of Panzura Mobile

While other EFSS solutions - typically consumer rather than enterprise-based - enable the sharing of files across devices, they also take the control of data outside of IT, risking data theft, cybersecurity breaches and a failure to meet compliance, particularly in heavily regulated verticals such as healthcare, finance and the public sector. Using these EFSS solutions can also unnecessarily duplicate files and introduce sync issues where files may become corrupted, or employees find themselves losing productivity by collaborating on the wrong version of the file.

The Panzura Mobile server can be deployed in the public cloud, or on-prem in the security Demilitarized Zone and directly accesses the file server, where users are authenticated using Active Directory credentials. This means that data is never cached and therefore users are inherently always guaranteed access to the latest file version, never out of sync with the filer.

Panzura Mobile has deep admin controls that ensure files are never inadvertently shared outside of the organization, and companies can share hundreds of terabytes of data with their field employees without the need to copy it all to a third party EFSS. This puts data onto the mobile device while allowing remote workers uninterrupted productivity, rather than a disjointed and slow collaboration experience encountering data sprawl, file version control, compliance and cybersecurity concerns.

New Panzura Mobile 3.5 features:

True enterprise scale – Panzura's upgraded Mobile platform can support making hundreds of millions of files accessible to hundreds of thousands of workers remotely, making remote collaboration straightforward and real-time

– Panzura's upgraded Mobile platform can support making hundreds of millions of files accessible to hundreds of thousands of workers remotely, making remote collaboration straightforward and real-time Single sign-on - Using Okta , enterprises can now support single sign-on and multi-factor authentication using SMS, email or the Okta app for mobile devices, offering convenience and rapid authentication

- Using , enterprises can now support single sign-on and multi-factor authentication using SMS, email or the Okta app for mobile devices, offering convenience and rapid authentication Watermarking of files – Enterprises can customize a watermark, placed through image and PDF files, that has options for the user's email, time and date or customized text, providing intellectual property protection

– Enterprises can customize a watermark, placed through image and PDF files, that has options for the user's email, time and date or customized text, providing intellectual property protection Splash screen - Enterprise users can remain informed on how to use the mobile application, policies within the organization or any recent events that might be necessary to communicate

- Enterprise users can remain informed on how to use the mobile application, policies within the organization or any recent events that might be necessary to communicate Real-time refresh sync button - End-users can sync a specific file with the active Panzura Global File system

- End-users can sync a specific file with the active Panzura Global File system Updated clients - for IOS, Android, Web interface, Windows and MacOS.

Eric Quinn, CTO at the C&S Companies, a leader in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, said, "Panzura eliminated the latency problems we were experiencing that made it so difficult for our distributed team to collaborate efficiently. Before we implemented Panzura, our users wasted several minutes opening even the smallest design files from our different offices. Productivity was significantly impacted, and employee satisfaction suffered."

"With Panzura Freedom, we dramatically reduced time-to-access data files to a few seconds, no matter where employees worked. Having Panzura's technology in place allowed us to easily, and essentially instantaneously, grow our remote workforce from 50 to 550 people virtually overnight. Now, Panzura's integrated EFSS solution gives our remote workers much needed flexibility and true mobility as a natural, powerful extension of our 'Anytime, Anywhere' work capabilities. It's also a natural fit in our data security and external team collaboration efforts."

Doug Dahlberg Director of IT Operations, at ASTI , which has grown to become one of the largest AEC, Autodesk MEP Fabrication and Manufacturing System integrators in North America, said, "We know enterprises are struggling to securely scale their file sync-and-share solutions to meet the extreme and immediate spike to work remotely. As an Elite Panzura partner we are seeing a massive demand for tools like Panzura Mobile.

"Panzura Mobile helps to bring the office to end users regardless of location or device. Many enterprises are deciding to add Panzura Mobile to their Panzura Freedom environment because they can be much more confident that their data is secure outside of their physical location. Employees can access data and collaborate in real-time, significantly improving their workflows."

Resources

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in cloud file storage, collaboration and data protection for the global enterprise and offers two services - Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Panzura Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to over 400 enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, IP protection, AI analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world. Visit www.panzura.com for more information.

