Panzura Named 'Market Leader' in File-Based Cloud Storage and 'Fast Mover' in Unstructured Data Management by Gigaom

Panzura , creator of the fastest global cloud file system on the planet, was today named a 'market leader and outperformer' in file-based cloud storage and 'challenger and fast mover' in unstructured data management by Gigaom.

The two reports recognizing Panzura for its market leadership are:

Gigaom Radar for File-Based Cloud Storage

In this inaugural report authored by Analyst Enrico Signoretti, Panzura receives the highest combined scores for Key Criteria and Evaluation metrics and is noted as excelling in:

Maturity – the maturity and solidity of the product, user acceptance, and overall ecosystem sustainability.

Innovation – differentiation, innovative aspects of the product and overall vendor approach to the market.

Feature play – a focused solution with differentiating features and technical product aspects.

"Now more than ever, with hybrid cloud infrastructures and distributed organizations across the world, teams need the ability to access data from everywhere, seamlessly," said Signoretti. "Panzura Freedom stands out for its tremendous capability to simplify teamwork among distributed team members who share files across different clouds and on-premises locations across the globe while keeping data under control."

Panzura Freedom is the only cloud file services solution to offer real-time, cloud-based file operations that, when combined with military-grade security, enables remote team members to work on the same unstructured data sets, or even the same files, at the same time — without overwriting each other or making multiple data copies. Its immutable data architecture keeps cloud-based data secured and inherently protected from cyber-attacks. Built-in active archive, enterprise-grade backup, and disaster recovery maximize enterprise up-time and replace services typically provided by a third party — delivering measurable operational efficiencies and savings.

"Distributed teams need fast access to shared data, regardless of where they work," said Jill Stelfox, chairman and CEO of Panzura. "However, the majority of enterprises rely on remote data centers for data storage, which undercuts employee productivity and ability to work from home. The longer this continues, the more IT stifles business user productivity and competitiveness, rather than driving it. We set out to solve the acute data access, control and collaboration issues that occur when enterprises move data files to the cloud and service globally distributed teams by creating the fastest cloud file service on the planet."

Gigaom Radar for Unstructured Data Management

Immense business value is possible when turning unused data into something transformative to business outcomes. This report highlights the increasing importance for organizations to invest in solutions capable of delivering storage at scale, and improving data searchability. Leveraging data stored in the system can minimize costs and increase control over critical security and compliance aspects.

Panzura's Vizion.ai Machine Learning-based (ML) data analytics is rated a challenger and fast mover that, when combined with Panzura Freedom (and other filers), enables enterprise customers to search and audit their entire cloud file storage in seconds. This allows users to take control of the data and exploit hidden value quickly.

"We have come to a point where storing data safely and for a long time brings little benefit to an organization, and in fact can become a liability," said Signoretti. "With the right processes and tools, organizations can turn data from a liability to an asset with unstructured data analytics solutions like Vizion.ai. Organizations can more readily understand what data is stored in the storage systems, no matter how complex and dispersed it is, mitigate risk and then exploit opportunities."

The report further highlights other key Vizion.ai functionalities, including:

Scalability, ease of use, and efficient unstructured data management capabilities

Rapid deployment, ease of expansion through a series of applications available in the marketplace

Solid support for ElasticSearch and Kibana

A high variety of use cases and possibilities

Trusted by enterprises like Datatility, Gensler, Goop, Barton Willmore and phoenixNAP, the cloud management dashboard provides a complete view of the entire cloud network, with powerful search and auditing capabilities, security event detection and prevention, and data management compliance with a one-click ELK ( Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana ) stack deployment.

About Panzura

Panzura is the fastest global cloud file system on the planet and the leader in collaborative multi-cloud productivity and data management for global enterprises. It manages hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud for companies in the healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries as well as government agencies. Visit panzura.com for more information.

