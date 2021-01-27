PAOG CBD Nutraceuticals Underdevelopment To Be Distributed Through USMJ

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced moving forward with its initiative to produce cannabis nutraceuticals. PAOG added that the nutraceuticals, in addition to other distribution channels, will be available through the North American Cannabis, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ecommerce site www.usjm.com.

PAOG recently engaged with the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) to assist PAOG with developing its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract into a nutraceutical product to provide care for those experiencing issues associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

Earlier this week PRCCI advanced next step plans to PAOG to advance the nutraceutical developments.

PAOG plans to work with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) in the packaging of its nutraceuticals.

The business relationship with ALKM was established through PAOG's partnership with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). Last year PAOG acquired a cannabis cultivation business from PURA and subsequently entered into an ongoing partnership with the two companies working together on PURA's Farmersville brands project. PURA owns a five percent stake in ALKM.

PURA also has long-term relationship with USMJ. The USMJ CEO, Steven Rash, is a PURA board member. Accordingly, the USMJ distribution opportunity for PAOG's nutraceutical products under development came about through the broader PAOG – PURA partnership.

