PAOG Expects To Finalize CRO Engagement For Cannabis Drug Within Next Two Weeks

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today published a progress update on the company's ongoing initiative to advance an investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PAOG anticipates entering into an agreement with a contract research organization (CRO) within the next two weeks. The CRO engagement will be a major breakthrough in advancing PAOG's RespRx treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) toward FDA approval.

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for COPD derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated effecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.

In conjunction with PAOG's acquisition of RespRx, the company also recently acquired a hemp cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) to develop a proprietary cultivar to support PAOG's cannabis pharmaceutical treatment objectives.

PAOG has announced plans with PURA to expand upon PAOG's hemp cultivation business to develop a proprietary hemp cultivar. PAOG and PURA are partnering on PURA's Farmersville Brands initiative.

PAOG's Farmersville cultivar development operation will include a lab and an environmentally controlled indoor growing facility. PAOG is working with current cultivars to evolve and produce an ideal plant with full spectrum, high CBD yields to support ongoing RespRx development and to support future CBD pharmaceutical developments.

PAOG is exploring opportunities to engage with university research in partnership with its hemp cultivar development initiative.

PURA recently announced a year long initiative to transition PURA from a CBD sports beverage manufacturer into a hemp conglomerate built on lifestyle brand with a broad CBD consumer products reach, and a leading industrial hemp initiative. The brand name is Farmersville Brands and as part of their strategy, PURA has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to acquire 72 acers of agricultural property in Farmersville, Texas. PURA's year long initiative includes plans to see the Farmersville Brand strategy infused with a $100 million investment.

