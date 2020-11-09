PAOG Hemp Cultivation Partnership In Texas Begins On News Of First Hemp Harvest In 80 Years

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today highlighted recent news out of Texas on the first hemp harvest in 80 years. Texas legalized the farming of hemp in Texas last year after the Federal legalization of hemp farming. Now PAOG has partnered with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) on a hemp cultivation operation in Texas expected to be featured tomorrow, November 10th, in a multimedia presentation to be released by PURA.

The PAOG and PURA partnership includes PAOG participating in PURA's new hemp lifestyle brand strategy, called Farmersville Brands to be headquartered on a 72-acre property recently acquired by PURA. PAOG plans to build a pharmaceutical grade, indoor hemp cultivation operation and lab on PURA's Farmersville property.

PAOG acquired its cannabis cultivation operation from PURA earlier this year in a transaction that includes issuing PAOG shares to PURA shareholders. The target distribution ratio calls for PURA shareholders receiving one share of PAOG for every one share of PURA owned.

For more information on PAO Group, visit www.paogroupinc.com

