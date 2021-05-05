Paola Juarez Joins Callan's Atlanta Consulting Team

Ms. Juarez has been dedicated to various aspects of institutional investing for more than a decade. Prior to joining Callan, she was a data operations manager for eVestment Private Markets, managed investment operations for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta—significantly reducing costs and efficiency—and was a senior investment analyst for Willis Towers Watson.

Ms. Juarez earned an MBA from Emory University, Goizueta Business School, and a BS in international business management with a concentration in finance from the Universidad del Valle de Mexico, where she was awarded a full scholarship for academic achievement.

"I'm excited to join and collaborate with Callan's amazing team, whose members share a common goal—helping our clients achieve their investment goals," said Ms. Juarez. "Callan's culture, thought leadership, and commitment to our clients is a key differentiator in the industry, and I am happy to be part of it."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

