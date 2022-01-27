Papa & Barkley Announces Executive Leadership Changes

As President & Chief Product Officer, Rocourt led the development and launch of Papa & Barkley's best-selling product lines, including Releaf topicals, Releaf Gummies, the Sleep Releaf Collection and Papa's Select solventless living extracts –which has won the Emerald Cup every year since 2018.

"I've dedicated my career to unlocking the power of cannabis and developing products that improve people's lives," said Rocourt. "I look forward to leading Papa & Barkley as we focus more on THC markets in California and other states and bring new customers into our fold. It's a privilege to work with such a solid team of changemakers, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

In addition to appointing Guy Rocourt as CEO, Papa & Barkley also added J. Roy Pottle to its Board of Directors. Pottle serves as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of critical-messaging company, American Messaging Services, LLC and as a Senior Advisor to Granite Point Capital, LP – an early investor in Papa & Barkley. He's also a board member of LPF Holdco, LLC d/b/a Loudpack, a California cannabis company.

The Board thanks Evelyn Wang for her significant contributions, continuing support and wish her the best. Evelyn has graciously agreed to provide advisory services to the Board through transition.

Papa & Barkley co-founder and board member Adam Grossman led the search and identified Pottle for inclusion on the board.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley™ is the leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. It creates natural products that unlock the wellness potential of the cannabis plant. All of the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole-plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company is committed to providing relief by producing clean, high-quality Whole Plant Full Spectrum products. Papa & Barkley's products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

SOURCE Papa & Barkley