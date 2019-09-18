Papa Doug Manchester Agrees to Match Every Dollar up to $1 Million to Help the Bahamas

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Doug Manchester, nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as Ambassador to the Bahamas, has agreed to match every dollar up to $1 million to help the Bahamas, with 100% of the proceeds going to the most urgent needs.

Manchester recently returned from the Bahamas, where he visited children at shelters and delivered 2,000 pounds of food, medical supplies and goods from the United States to the Bahamian people. The Manchester Charitable Foundation has already received personal donations from $5 to $100,000 throughout the United States. He is encouraging everyone to help the Bahamian people at this time of desperate need.

"I want to personally thank the United States of America and the Trump Administration for being so responsive and proactive in aiding the Bahamian people devastated by the storm," said Manchester. "We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all of the families who have been affected. The Bahamians are strong and resilient, and we pledge to stand with them as they persevere through this catastrophe."

The following is a preferred list of nonprofit organizations to contribute that have been approved by the Prime Minister: https://www.approveddoriandonations.com/agencies.html.

All charitable contributions donated to the Manchester Charitable Foundation at http://www.manchestercharitablefoundation.org/donate/ will be matched up to $1 million.

Bahamas is nearly 50 miles off the coast of the United States. Manchester noted that the kind and generous people of the United States can help to ensure the safety and security of those affected by hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. "We cannot afford to let the Bahamas collapse. We must help them rebuild."

Manchester Charitable Foundation

The Manchester Charitable Foundation was established in 1990 with a mission of supporting causes that advance health and human services, youth and education. Since its inception, the Manchester Charitable Foundation has donated over $70 million to various organizations throughout the world. The foundation encourages other businesses, civic and social leaders, and philanthropists to join in giving grants and contributions to those in need. For more information visit: https://www.manchestercharitablefoundation.org/

