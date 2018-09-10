Papa John's Announces Special Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Papa John's® stores throughout the Southeast U.S. are teaming with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to support injured veterans through sales of a special combo deal – 2 large 2-topping pizzas and a 2-liter Pepsi for $22.22. Between Sept. 11 and Nov. 12, Papa John's will donate $2.22 for every WWP Combo sold at participating locations on papajohns.com.

Pizza lovers rejoice – Papa John’s® stores across the Southesast U.S. are offering a special combo to raise support for the warriors served by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

"Warriors never pay a penny for our programs and services because they paid their dues on the battlefield," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "The generosity of our donors and partners like Papa John's help ensure wounded veterans are able to achieve their highest ambitions."

"For the second consecutive year, Papa John's restaurants in the Gulf Coast region are proud to support Wounded Warrior Project," said Ray Turner, franchise business director at Papa John's. "We appreciate the great and valuable work they do on behalf of our nation's wounded veterans."

Place your order for the WWP Combo and show your support for the warriors WWP serves at https://www.papajohns.com/order/stores-near-me.

To learn more about how support from partners like Papa John's helps WWP transform the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

About Papa John's



Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ : PZZA ) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John's No. 1 in product and service quality in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

