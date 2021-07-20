Papa John's Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Locations Donating $77,500 to Seven Community Programs Serving the Food Needs in our Area, Granted through The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Papa John's National Capital and Baltimore Regions announced that The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community has awarded $77,500 in grants nominated by Papa John's National Capital and Baltimore Regions to organizations in the National Capital area including Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland to support their work to strengthen our local community.

Organizations in the National Capital and Baltimore Region areas receiving grants from The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community include:

Sasha Bruce Youthwork

Washington Nationals Philanthropies

USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

Baltimore Hunger Project

Philanthropy Tank

Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland

Across the United States, The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community is awarding nearly $1 million to more than 100 organizations whose work supports the Foundation's focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. Earlier this year, the National Capital and Baltimore Regions joined other Papa John's franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.

"These grants from The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company's core values – People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs," said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John's. "The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is critical to our world's future. We are proud to partner with franchise owners such as National Capital and Baltimore Regions to support our shared goals of building healthier, stronger communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live in them."

