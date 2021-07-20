Papa John's New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Region announce $37,500 in grants to be awarded to Four Tri-State area organizations through The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Papa John's New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Region announced that The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community has awarded $37,500 in grants to organizations in the tri-state area to support their work to strengthen our local community.

Organizations in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Region receiving grants from The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community include:

Covenant House NY

Invest In Girls

FP YouthOutCry Foundation, Inc. (D.B.A. The HUBB)

Boys & Girls Club of Newark

Across the United States, The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community is awarding nearly $1 million to more than 100 organizations whose work supports the Foundation's focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. Earlier this year, the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Region joined other Papa John's franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.

"These grants from The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company's core values – People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs," said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John's. "The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is critical to our world's future. We are proud to partner with franchise owners such as the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Region to support our shared goals of building healthier, stronger communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live in them."

About The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community

Founded in 2019, The Papa John's Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. We believe empowered communities overcome divides through civility and unity, and we support organizations that share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Through partnerships with leading national and local community organizations, The Papa John's Foundation's philanthropic approach focuses on Youth Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Food Security and Food Waste Reduction.

