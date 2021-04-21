Papaya Announces Tools for Best-in-Class Employee Experience

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the industry leader in payroll technology and expertise, trusted by the world's fastest growing companies, is proud to announce a series of tools for companies to provide a first-rate employment experience to their remote employees across the globe.

The roll out is part of Papaya's ongoing commitment to innovation and the constant development of new capabilities for all types of employees in more than 140 countries – including senior-level employees, all tailored to each client's specific needs.

The new suite of tools includes a solution for delivering a uniform and customized set of benefits to all global employees so that remote teams feel they are part of the same company.

Papaya's global equity management solution allows companies to grant their employees equity without regard for location. From plan assessment and management to ongoing tax calculations through execution, Papaya administers the whole global program.

Papaya's payments solution makes it easy to deliver cross-border payments and allows for alternative payment systems such as card payments for employees who prefer direct payments globally.

Papaya's innovative org chart brings all remote teams together. The org chart unifies the company, brings distributed teams closer, and presents each employee as equal and important to the entire organization.

All of Papaya's solutions are backed by the Papaya Shield of Trust, which guarantees 100% satisfaction for every payroll under our management. The Shield of Trust is Papaya's promise that every payroll will be delivered on time and accurately, in full compliance of all local labor laws and tax regulations, and with full access to customer support whenever you need us.

About Papaya

Papaya offers a people, payroll, and payment management solution supporting all types of global employment (payroll, EoR, and contractors) in over 140 countries to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance collaboration and engagement, and provide a first-rate employment experience.

The automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform integrates with all existing HRIS management tools, provides real-time business intelligence, and eliminates errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending. The platform ensures GDPR and SOC compliance to maintain the highest standard of security.

Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, and Melbourne, with plans to triple in growth year-over-year in terms of clients, revenue, and employees globally. Papaya's technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments.

Visit Papayaglobal.com for more information

SOURCE Papaya Global