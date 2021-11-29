Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market worth $254.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Grade (SBS, CUK, FBB, WLC, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated grow from USD 199.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 254.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The global market is primarily driven by increasing environmental issues of landfills and degradation of packaging material. A shift has been seen from plastic to more usage of paper & paperboard in the packaging industry. The rising demand for sustainable and recycled packaging for food, healthcare, and personal & homecare applications will further drive the paper & paperboard packaging market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23392290

Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market"

180 – Tables

41 – Figures

207 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paper-paperboard-packaging-market-23392290.html

Food is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Paper & paperboard packaging market during the forecast period.

Food is the fastest-growing application segment in the paper & paperboard packaging market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in the consumption of convenience foods. It accounted for a share of about 42.2% of the paper & paperboard packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.





Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23392290

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Paper & paperboard packaging market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Paper & paperboard packaging market in 2020. APAC is the largest and market of paper & paperboard packaging, with China being the major market. The paper & paperboard packaging market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. The market for paper & paperboard packaging in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to increasing disposable income of people in developing countries and more dependence on convenience food, the packaging industry is booming in the Asia-Pacific region.

International Paper (US), Amcor plc (Switzerland), WestRock Company (US), Mondi Group (UK), and DS Smith (UK) are the leading Paper & paperboard packaging manufacturers, globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=23392290

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), Type (Plastic Bottles, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Labels & Accessories, Pre-filled syringes), Drug Delivery, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-890.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/paper-paperboard-packaging.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets