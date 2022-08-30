Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 56.42 billion, APAC to Account for Highest Market Share Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product (Paper bags and sacks, Corrugated containers and packaging, Folding boxes and cases, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Industrial products, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as chances of contamination with recycled paperboard will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

By product, the paper bags and sacks segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market. Paper bags and sacks are mainly used in industries such as food and beverage and construction. Paper bags are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, recyclable, customizable, and convenient. Such factors will drive the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the paper and paperboard container and packaging in APAC. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the thriving e-commerce market, primarily the business-to-business and business-to-customer segments. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Landscape

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic players. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The increasing competition may compel vendors to reduce their product prices, which can negatively impact their profit margins and market growth.

Some Companies Mentioned

ALL PACKAGING Co.

Amcor Plc

Cascades Inc.

CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Evergreen Packaging LLC

International Paper Co.

Keystone Folding Box Co.

Klabin SA

Koch Industries Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Mondi plc

Nampak Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Packaging Corp. of America

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

The Tetra Laval Group

WestRock Co.

METSA GROUP

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., and METSA GROUP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Paper bags and sacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corrugated containers and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Folding boxes and cases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Industrial products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amcor Plc

11.4 DS Smith Plc

11.5 International Paper Co.

11.6 Koch Industries Inc.

11.7 Mondi plc

11.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

11.9 Packaging Corp. of America

11.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

11.11 The Tetra Laval Group

11.12 WestRock Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

